JOYCE ELLEN GERRINGER Age 82, died June 19, 2019 in Upland, California. Her last moments were spent surrounded by family, after a final illness involving pneumonia. Joyce was born July 27, 1936 in Long Branch, New Jersey. She met her future husband, George O. Gerringer, at Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey, in 1953. Joyce and George were married in Huntington, Indiana, on June 18, 1954, and Joyce was a cherished wife for 65 years. She was also a beloved mom, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to many. Joyce is survived by her husband George, two children, Susan (Dan) Jones, and George P. (Dorothy) Gerringer, four grandchildren, Mathew (Danielle) Sticha, Melanie (Greg) Harikian, Trevor D. Jones, and Nolan P. Gerringer, plus four great-grandchildren. Family meant everything to Joyce. She was truly a caretaker to her family, and she did it all so effortlessly. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to Planned Parenthood.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 12, 2019