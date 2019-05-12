Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Ramirez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juan Ramirez Obituary
Juan Ramirez On April 25th, long-time Redlands resident Juan Ramirez, passed away at Redlands Community Hospital. The two-time Commander of the Redlands American Legion Post 650 also proudly served in the United States Army & Reserve. Mr. Ramirez spent his entire life helping the youth of the Inland Empire, often volunteering as coach for Redlands Recreation Basketball & AYSO Soccer, or working with troubled youth throughout his 36 year career in the county. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, May 13th beginning at 10am. For more information contact Montecito of Colton, at 909-825-3024.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.