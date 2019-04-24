Home

Juanita (Jean) Hardesty Jean died April 14, 2019. She was born May 17, 1931 in Madison, Wisconsin. Jean moved to Redlands in 1945 then to Highland where she lived for 57 years until her passing. She is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Green, Jewel Morley and son Gary Long. She had 17 grandchildren and 23 great- grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband James Hardesty, her sons Charles Tate, Ronald Brown and Donald Long She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Arden Hills S.D.A. Church, 5801 Arden Ave., Highland, CA on April 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
