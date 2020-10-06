September 29, 1943 - October 3, 2020 Juanita "Sue" Lyon, aged 77, died on the 3rd of October, 2020. She was born in Silsbee, Texas to Lewis M. Daves and Rosalie Daves on September 29th, 1943. An airforce brat, Sue spent her youth traveling across the world with her family as her father often relocated military bases. After her marriage to Elvis Duane in 1962, Sue raised Ed and Michelle in Upland, California before becoming "Sue Sue" to several grandchildren: Brooke, Lexi, Nicho, Tyler, Monika, Linsey and Megan. Together, Sue and Duane built RMA Group up to the engineering firm it is today. Sue Sue was often found on the golf course and played competitively on the Lake Arrowhead Ladies team, claiming several women's championships. She is survived by her children, her sister, her grandchildren, her son-in-law, Slawek, daughter-in-law Peggy and a collection of cherished piggies. Sue's life will be honored in a private ceremony at the Fleur De Lis Chapel in Upland.





