JUDITH GAYLE WATSON Judith Gayle Watson passed away in Leander Texas on Friday March 29, 2019. She died peacefully in her home. Judy had been battling cancer for the past two years. Judy was born and raised in Redlands, Ca. She graduated from Redlands High School in 1963. Judy moved to Leander Texas and had lived there for 20 plus years. She was an active member of her community. Judy is survived by her daughter Paris Nattboy, son-in-law Michael Nattboy, son Carl Gregory and daughter-in-law Angie Gregory. She also had 3 grandchildren Ashley Gregory Weems, Emiley Gregory, and Dylan Nattboy and one great granddaughter Stella Grace Weems. Judy was always very full of life and never knew a stranger. She had a beautiful smile for anyone she came into contact with. Judy was loved by many family and friends that will forever miss her sparkling personality. Private services will be held on May 4th.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 14, 2019