Judith "Judie" Sturm
5/20/1941 - 6/28/2020 Judie passed away at her home. Born in La Junta CO., to Carroll and Imogene Trimble, she grew up in San Bernardino. She was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 52 years, and survived by her brother, Bob Trimble and wife Sarah, her daughters, Carol Stairs and Lynna Monell, Lynna's husband Aaron, her grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaitlynne, Ryan, Emily, Lauren, Trevor, and great grandchild, Orion. She was a teacher for 34 years in the Central and Rialto School Districts. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Benevolent Animal Rescue Committee in Beaumont. Judie's celebration of life will be 8/19/20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis X. Cabrini Church in Yucaipa and will be live streamed at http://stfrancesxcabrinichurch.org/.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 11, 2020.
