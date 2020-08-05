Judy L. Peckinpaugh, age 77, put up a valiant fight, yet passed away on July 22, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was born on July 31, 1942 in Evansville, Indiana to Howard and Wanetta Johnson. In 1960, Judy married the love of her life, Samuel J. Peckinpaugh, Jr. who preceded her in death in 2016. She was predeceased by her children, Samuel Joseph Peckinpaugh (1962) Christine Lynn Peckinpaugh (1982) and Donald Lee Peckinpaugh (2005). Judy is survived by her son Larry Alan Peckinpaugh (Wendy) and daughter Connie Sue Johnson (Michael). Judy loved to be surrounded by her grandchildren Michael, Patrick, Ryan and Kathrine, several step-grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren. Judy lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker and loved nothing more than her husband and children to whom she was completely devoted. During her earlier years, she was a team mother for her sons' baseball teams, a den mother for their Cub Scouts, a band volunteer for her daughter and room mother for all. She always told you the truth, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. She enjoyed camping, trips to Vegas and Laughlin with her husband and playing bingo even though she never won. She was a master cook in the kitchen. Judy believed in overcooking everything until it chewed like rubber. Leftovers were a big thing and would show up in our lunchboxes daily until they were finally gone. If anyone would like a copy of her recipe for pot roast, we would recommend you don't. Following the passing of her daughter in 1982, Judy joined Compassionate Friends, and was a volunteer to that organization for many years. She loved to crochet, and donated multiple crocheted items to various charities. Judy was a volunteer at Kaiser Permanente for 20 years in the pediatric and pediatric cancer wards, where she could get away with acting like a child herself. Judy loved going to amusement parks and trying to sneak onto rollercoasters at Knott's Berry Farm when her daughter wasn't watching. Anyone who met Judy immediately noticed her smile, joy for life, bubbly personality and compassion. Judy touched every person she met and all who loved her dearly will never forget her. A private graveside service will be held for Judy due to the current COVID-19 restrictions.





