JOHN JULIAN ORTEGA (ADAME-MOYEDA) July 25, 1995 - October 29, 2019 John Ortega passed away on October 29, 2019. He is predeceased by his father Chewy Ortega. He is survived by his biological mother Virginia Moyeda but his real mom was his great-grandmother Jennie Adame Moyeda. His Brothers Jesse Chewy Ortega, Kody Nathan Moyeda, Mark Steven Moyeda, his maternal grandfather Mark Moyeda, his paternal grandmother Susie De Le Cruz, his beloved Uncle Daniel and Sharen De La Cruz. John had many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him greatly. A wake will be held at The Chapel at 1798 W. D Street, San Bernardino, CA from 5:00-9:00 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019. Buriel will be at Mt. View Cemetery on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow at 1130 Magnolia Ave., San Bernardino, CA 92411 where John lived all his life.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 9, 2019