6-8-1930 - 9-17-2020 June Wood was born in Tacoma in 1930, raised in Olympia, Washington and lived most of her life in Southern California. She passed away just 3 months after her husband, Harvey, on September 17th. June was blessed to remain in her home through her illness with the care of her family and Hospice. She passed away surrounded by love in her home of almost 50 years. June touched many lives during her 90 years through education as an elementary school teacher and as a lover of the Arts and Music. Earlier in her life she played piano, guitar and flute. She was always involved with music in some form. June sang in choir in high school and sang duets with her sister, Joan, in church. She attended Whitman College and was part of the a cappella choir. After 2 years at Whitman she moved to Southern California with a best friend. There she met Harvey for a second time and in 1952 they married. While raising her family, June got involved with a group of women in the community called the Mother Singers and directed as well. She also teamed up with two of her talented friends who together became a trio who performed in the community. She loved music and singing! When June's children were in high school, she decided to go back to school to get her teaching credential. So in her 40's she graduated from Cal Poly the same day her daughter graduated from high school. She taught at Mariposa Elementary in the Ontario-Montclair School District with some time spent at the Arts School. She integrated plays, music and performances into her teaching every step of the way! She also loved camping, fishing and boating with her beloved family. June is survived by her son Mike, daughter Bonnie, daughter-in-law Trudy, grandchildren Lindsey, Lacey and Kevin, great grandchildren Rowan, Grace and Faith and best four-legged buddy Buzz. Due to present circumstances, there will be a family gathering only. Later a memorial celebration of June's life will be held for extended family and friends. As the wife of a Veteran, her remains will be placed alongside her husband, Harvey, at Riverside National Cemetery at that time. Mom Grandma we love you always.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store