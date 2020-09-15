Karen (Coffin) Hafeli March 27, 1947 - September 7, 2020 Karen (Coffin) Hafeli, surrounded by family, peacefully went to meet the Lord for the "next great adventure." It was Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2020. She was 73. Karen grew up in Pomona where she graduated Pomona High School. She was crowned Miss Pomona and Miss Pomona Freeway, before she and her high school friend Barbara (Peters) English, joined TWA Airlines as flight attendants where Karen met her loving husband of fifty-two years, Toby Hafeli of Rolla, Missouri, on a flight. She and Toby raised three fine children, Michelle, Christie and Tobin. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. For thirty years, Karen was a top producing real estate agent in St. Louis, Missouri. She disembarked leaving her older brother Chris and younger brother Jon to "hold the fort" and joined her parents Bob and Yvonne, younger sister Colleen, and all of her loving family that went before. A contagious smile, joyous demeanor and warm personality will surely be missed by all who knew and loved Karen.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store