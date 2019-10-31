Home

Ingold Funeral Chapel - Fontana
8277 Juniper Avenue
Fontana, CA 92335
(909) 822-8083
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Ingold Funeral & Cremation
Fontana, CA
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Ingold Funeral & Cremation
Fontana, CA
Karin Mitton


1957 - 2019
KARIN LYNN MITTON Karin Lynn Mitton, 62 years old, of Lytle Creek, CA, passed away on October 22, 2019 in San Bernardino, CA. She was born to David and Beryl Mitton on October 12, 1957 in Cold Lake, Alberta, Canada. Karin was blessed with one son, Christopher Millard. Karin studied international banking and worked for both Melodies Place and Animal Crackers. Her love of fast cars made her a fan of Nascar. Karin had a heart for helping people in need. She loved both animals and butterflies. Karin is survived by her son Chris; mother Beryl; sister Leighanne Corral; brother Darrel Grant Mitton and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father David Mitton. A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Ingold Funeral & Cremation in Fontana. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
