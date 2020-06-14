Katharine Luby
Age 84, passed away June 9, 2020 in Morro Bay, CA. Born in OK, she moved to CA at age 5. As a young girl she enjoyed swimming and archery. In her 20's she worked as a PBX receptionist for the Fontana School District. She taught adult education, joined Toast Mistress' and became an administrative assistant for the same school district. In the 1970's, she got her real estate license and later became a loan officer. Katharine loved her family, gardening, animals and was a gourmet cook. In 2006, she moved to Cambria and enjoyed the local wineries where she met new friends. She suffered for 35 yrs. with Rheumatoid Arthritis and is survived by her loving husband of 56 yrs. Bill, 2 daughters, Jody and Charmaine, 4 grandsons and 3 great-grandchildren who will miss her very much.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
