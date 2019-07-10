|
|
April 27, 1953 - June 27, 2019 Kathleen Jean (Smith) Tucker, 66, San Jacinto, died Thursday June 27, 2019, from complications that arose during planned heart surgery. Kathy was born April 27, 1953 in Upland, CA and was a lifelong California resident. She spent her career serving the community working for the city, post offices and banks. Later she would continue this community service by volunteering at Loma Linda Hospital. She is survived by her companion, Ron Umatum, several lifelong friends that considered her family and her doggie, Molly. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Donald and Lorraine Smith, her brother, Richard Smith and late husbands A. Martzolf and W. Tucker. There are no services planned at this time. Contributions in memory of Kathy may be made to the ASPCA secure.aspca.org/donate memorial donations
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 10, 2019