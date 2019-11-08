|
May, 9 1950 - October 28, 2019 Katie (Kathryn) Mueller Morningstar passed away October 28, 2019. Born at Redlands Community Hospital and raised in Redlands, she was a Redlands girl through and through. As a teenager, Katie was featured in newspapers across the country in eight syndicated articles that helped teach the country "New Math". She was pictured in Compton's Encyclopedia for this series, and even had a fan club. She graduated from Redlands High School in 1968, the co-valedictorian of her class and was a member of the homecoming court. She attended the University of Redlands, graduating in 1972. Katie was the first woman in the western U.S. to be hired as an Insurance adjuster for Travelers Insurance and later became a Human Resources Executive in several industries, including Healthcare, Hospitality, and Legal. She started one of the first workplace childcare facilities in California at Centinela Hospital in Los Angeles. She founded her own candidate sourcing firm, Morningstar Sourcing, in 2005. Katie is remembered by most people from her earliest days until her later years as an incredibly kind, friendly, and welcoming woman with a sharp wit, a loving heart, and a compassionate soul. Katie is survived by her husband of 47 years Bruce Morningstar, daughter Kirsten, son Kris, sisters Roberta Gehring and Alice Rois, and two grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held this Sunday, November 10 at 1:00 pm at Sylvan Park near the gazebo. All friends are welcome.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 8, 2019