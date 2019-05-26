|
Kay (James) Austin Kay (James) Austin passed away on May 21, 2019. Born Kathleen M. Rapp in Chadron, Nebraska on May 12,1919, Kay had just celebrated her 100th birthday on Mother's Day. Living in Redlands for over 65 years, she resided at Plymouth Village for the last 8 years. She is survived by her children John "Jim" James (Carol) of Redlands, Larry James (Sheila) of Sun Lakes, Darlene Lair of Yucaipa and Dennis James (Terry) of Indio, CA. as well as five grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-children Don Austin, Jr. of Culver City and Dorothy Sommer (Gery) of Agoura Hills along with 2 step-grandchildren and 1 step great-grandchild. Kay was predeceased by her first husband John M. James in 1973 and her second husband Donald A. Austin in 2016. Kay moved from her home in Chadron to Riverside near the end of World War II where she met and married her first husband at March Air Force Base in 1946 and moved to Redlands in 1950. Raising her four children, Kay was active in the Catholic Daughters, California Women for Agriculture, the Sacred Heart Church's Mission Circle 50-50 club and then many years delivering Meals on Wheels. In her earlier years, Kay enjoyed fishing and going on many family outings to local lakes and rivers. She then turned to taking her young grand-daughters to the local lakes and ponds to cast their lines hoping for the best. Kay married Donald A. Austin in 1976. In her later years she and husband Don traveled extensively not only around the U.S. but enjoyed many trips throughout the world. Kay did most enjoy spending time with her grandchildren. She passed away peaceably with her loving family members at her side. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 7, 2019,10:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 116 W. Olive Ave in Redlands.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 26, 2019