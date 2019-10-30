|
Eleanor Kelly Samano Eleanor, 82 years old, passed away on October 19, 2019 in Ontario, CA. Born and raised in Redlands she worked at Beaver Medical Clinic for 7 years, Loma Linda University Medical Center for 21 years then University of Redlands until she retired. Eleanor leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Henry, sons Anthony (Sherry), Raul (Cynthia) and a daughter Denise (Freddie). Her sister Josephine Gonzales and brothers, Manuel (Marie) and Louis (Jackie) Kelly. 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grand children. She was preceeded in death by her mother and father, Winslow and Antonia Kelly, brothers Alvin and Jerry Kelly. Arrangements being done by Cortner Chapel.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Oct. 30, 2019