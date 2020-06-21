KENNETH D. TAYLOR and SHIRLEY A. TAYLOR At the end of their lives, our loved ones cross over to be gathered with those who have gone before into the greater glory that is with God. It is with great sadness and such joy that Kenny and Shirley are reunited in heaven as the friends and lovers that held them together for almost 65 years of marriage. Kenny passed on July 11, 2019 (Age 84) and Shirley passed on June 11, 2020 (Age 85). She always wanted to be the last one to leave the 'party'! Both Kenny and Shirley were born in Iowa and moved west with their families at young ages during the depression. Both families ended up in San Bernardino, CA where they found work and established homes. Kenny and Shirley met through a joint church caroling function and then dated while they attended San Bernardino Valley College. Kenny proposed to Shirley at Panorama Point (Hwy 18) on the way to her parents' cabin in Lake Arrowhead. They were married at First Christian Church in San Bernardino on December 4, 1954. Kenny enjoyed a wonderful career as an architect, working for and becoming a principal partner at HMC Architectural firm in Ontario, CA. He worked on many great projects: Hoag Memorial addition, many Kaiser projects just to name a few. His last project prior to retirement was to design/build a brand new hospital in Vacaville, CA. In addition, he designed two of his homes and homes of his children. He loved being an architect and was very proud of that accomplishment. He was active in the AIA (American Institute of Architects). After retiring he spent several years using his talent to help further the development of new architects while working for the California State Board of Architectural Examiners. Shirley was a wonderful homemaker, keeping track of her two children. She was involved in many community activities including: PTA, National Charity League and spent many hours working at the Home of Neighborly Services and other church related activities. She was a beautiful seamstress and made many fine garments for herself and her daughter. After her children grew up, Shirley learned how to play tennis. She loved that game spending many hours on the tennis courts. Her greatest love was to have friends and she had many fabulous tennis friends! They loved to travel. There were many camping and backpacking trips into the Bishop Creek area with friends or as a family. There were many other trips: road trips, beach camping at San Clemente, Lake Mead, and Lake Powell to name a few. Once the children were raised they enjoyed trailer trips with friends as well as international travel. They invested in Colorado River property where many family and friends river trips happened. Both of them developed dementia and the silver lining was: they were in their own little world. Reaching out to each other, holding hands. Neither knew the other one was so sick. They loved all their little dogs and talked about them constantly. They are survived by their two children: Kendall (Jeanne) and Stefanie Morrell (Jim). They have four beautiful granddaughters: Jessica Bowden (Harry), Brianna Sorby (Brandon), Katelyn Taylor, Erin Haton (Trevor) as well as 7 great grandchildren. A private memorial will be held. In keeping with Kenny and Shirley's love for laughter and being with friends, the family hopes to have a Celebration of Life party when the COVID situation will allow.





