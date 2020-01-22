|
|
September 22, 1923 - January 5, 2020 Kenneth Bloom went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 5, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1923 in Brookville, Ohio to Pierce and Neva Bloom. He graduated from Brookville High School in 1941 and enlisted in the Army Air Corp, where he served as a B-24 Bomber Flight Instructor. He continued serving in the Air Force Reserve and retired with a rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After the war, he attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. In 1948, he married Catherine Higgins of Columbus, Ohio. In 1950, he obtained an engineering position with Convair in San Diego. In 1952, he was transferred to the Convair facility in Pomona that became General Dynamics. He worked 38 years for Convair/General Dynamics before retiring in 1988. He was one of the founding members of Foothill Baptist Church in Upland. In the 1970's, he and his wife were Band Parents for the Upland High School Marching Band. He moved from Upland to San Jacinto in 2006. He loved spending time with his 7 grandchildren and watching them grow into young adults with families of their own. Having grown up on a farm, he loved planting and caring for trees and a garden. He is survived by his sisters Miriam Miller of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Evelyn Bowser of York, Ohio, daughter Marilyn King of San Jacinto, son John of Upland, daughter Ellen Parton of Santa Barbara, 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, January 24 at the Draper Mortuary Chapel, 811 N. Mountain Avenue in Ontario.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 22, 2020