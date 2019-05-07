|
KENNETH CANNON FAWCETT Age 90, passed away in his home in Highland, CA, on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born in St. George, Utah to Albert Kenneth and Leonora (Cannon) Fawcett on February 14, 1929. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 yrs, Patricia Marlene (Quinn) Fawcett, brother, Albert CLARK Fawcett, sister, Catherine Brown, grandson, Jaron Fawcett, granddaughter, Sara Thomas, and two great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Marla (James) Thomas of Georgetown, TX, Teri (Harold) Miller of Susanville, CA, Quinn (Maria) Fawcett of Georgetown, TX, James (Rebecca) Fawcett of Orem, UT, David (Tamie) Fawcett of Yucaipa, CA, Robroy (Jane) Fawcett of Escondido, CA, Benita (Scott) Riley of Oak Glen, CA, Cathy Wilkins Rees of Highland, CA, sister, Norene Taylor of Apple Valley, CA, brother, Edward "Ted" Fawcett of Highland, CA, sister, Mary Jo Pennington of Hurricane, UT, 33 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren. Funeral will be held at 1 o'clock, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Highlands Ward, 7000 Central Ave, Highland, CA. Interment will follow at Montecito Cemetery in Colton, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 7, 2019