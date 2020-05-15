August 9, 1946 - April 27, 2020 After an 11-year battle with lymphoma, longtime Inland Empire resident Kenneth George "Ken" Gaydos passed away in Fontana, CA on Monday, April 27. He was 73. Born in Fontana in 1946, Ken was the son of local entrepreneurs Joseph and Nathalie Gaydos, who first settled in the area in 1942. He grew up in Fontana with three brothers, Frank, Richard and Steven and attended local schools, graduating from Fontana High School in 1964. The next year, Ken met and married the love of his life, Elsie Boysha, and the couple would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this September. A local businessman for decades, Ken worked at Fontana Meat Company, which he also co-owned for a time with his brother Richard, before opening Hesperia Quality Meats in Hesperia, California in 1972. Ken and Elsie resided in Hesperia for the next 30 years, and raised their two children, Karol and Kenneth, in the High Desert. Ken started and operated several other businesses over the decades, including a trucking company and a trucking and automobile parts repair shop, first in Hesperia and later in Fontana. Early in the new century, Ken and Elsie moved to Yreka, California where they established a commercial real estate business and the home of their dreams, complete with a full-time commitment to an array of animals both domestic and wild. Especially Chester, the horse that had a contrary spirit equal to his master's. Ken continued his love of collecting and refurbishing vintage Cushman scooters as well as scouring the countryside for farm equipment and other special collectibles. After his lymphoma diagnosis, which occurred in 2008, Ken devoted himself to the study of natural healing and myriad of traditional and non-traditional wellness techniques to aid him in the battle that he waged against the illness for over a decade. Seldom out of pain, he was never without heroic determination and dedication to winning the fight, courageously volunteering in the last year of his life to be part of clinical trials for new experimental lymphoma treatments at UCLA medical center. Dr. John Timmerman, Dr. Kelly McCann and Dr. Sandra Sacks of UCLA were all instrumental in helping Ken with what became, for his family, the character-defining mission of his final years. Ken is survived by his wife, his children, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his three brothers, and seven nieces and nephews. He is interred with his parents at Green Acres Memorial Gardens in Bloomington, California.





