12/07/1944 - 05/09/2020 Kenneth A. Green, 75, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, with his daughter and son by his side. He was born on December 7, 1944, in Colorado to Allen and Wanda Green. Ken was married to Cynthia Miracle on May 5, 1980; they were married for 40 years. Ken is survived by his loving mother Wanda Green, spouse Cynthia Green; daughter Trisha Albertsen and her husband Rodney; his son Michael Green and wife Brynn and two grand-daughters Kaylin and Addison; step-daughter Jennifer Stevenson and two grandchildren Sophia and Jack; his two brothers Larry and Garry Green; his nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends. Ken had a love for cats, enjoyed building race cars, racing boats, and was a strong supporter of the NRA. He was a master machinist by trade. He was a very loving and caring man, father, and husband. He was loved deeply by his family and will be truly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a date/time to be determined.





