|
|
KENNETH WAYNE O'KELLY Kenneth Wayne O'Kelly, 69, of Highland California, passed away on March 8th, 2019. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on November 13th, 1949. Kenneth graduated from San Bernardino High School. He was married to Linda Jean Douglas on February 14th, 1976. Kenneth worked in plumbing for the Department of Corrections, Chino Men's Prison. He had a passion for carpentry and fully maintaining his yard. He also loved the beach. He was survived by daughter, Trish and Carlos Ramirez. Son, Mike and Michelle O'Kelly. Grandchildren Cody Ramirez, Camryn, Logan, Madelyn, Taryn O'Kelly. Sister, Donna and Bob Montgomery. Sister in law, Patsy and Wally Kaiser. Services will be held at Mt View Mortuary & Cemetery: Visitation on March 21, 2019 at 10:00am, Funeral Service 12:00pm, and Committal Service to follow.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019