Kristi Marinez

January 14, 1962 - August 26, 2020 Kristi Gale Marinez peacefully passed away on August 26, 2020 at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC while being loved on, held by her family and listening to music and audio of herself with her children and grandchildren. She was born on January 14, 1962 to George and Sandy Jordan in Upland, California. She was raised in Ontario, California and attended Chaffey High School. She was a paralegal and medical assistant as well as a probation community service officer. But more than anything, she was a loving wife and mother. Kris is survived by her parents, George & Sandy; her husband, Rob, of 35 years; her children, Marty (Country), Shannon and Robby (Shawna); her brother Jeff (Dena) and her sister Kerri Holston (Mike); her grandchildren ShyAnn, Brittney, Darrian, Tristan, Hayden, Alaina, Kyrie, Robert and Jordan and one great grandchild, Holden; her sister-in-love, Cindy and many loved nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.





