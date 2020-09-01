Kristi Marinez

I only really had the chance to speak to you once, and you spent the entire time complementing me even though we had just met. You and Shannon praised our friendship that day as a blessing in your lives but your daughter has been a ray of sunshine in my life since the moment we met. To say that you raised such a powerful, beautiful, unbreakable woman speak volumes to who you were as a person. Thank you so much for the impact you've made in my life. I wish I had a chance to meet you in person, but your legacy will live on through every single life you touched. Rest in absolute peace and paradise, you beautiful, beautiful soul.

Nikia Hankerson

Friend