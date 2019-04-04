|
ROBERT L. BECK Bob Beck, 88, died March 27th at Redlands Community Hospital of cardiac arrest. He had Alzheimer's disease and the flu. He was born August 18, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John and Emma Beck. He graduated from the University of Utah, and earned a PhD in nuclear physics at the University of California, Berkeley in 1967, and moved to Redlands. He worked at Aerospace Corporation and TRW and Becks Office Supply in Salt Lake City. At Aerospace he did geophysical research in the missiles program. He served in the US Airforce during the Korean War. Bob was an avid aerial adventurer. He loved flying and commuted to Hawthorne Airport for 8 years when Aerospace relocated. He loved hot air ballooning, aerobatic flying, gliding and skydiving. He loved reading and collecting books, especially about history. He enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA. He loved Redlands and helped prevent a major development in Live Oak Canyon by discrediting the traffic report. Bob will be remembered for his sense of humor, friendly personality, keen intellect and adventuresome spirit. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 59 years, Sally, and by his friends. He is also survived by his sister Joyce Barnes, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service and burial will be held at the Burley Family Cemetery, Epping, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 4, 2019