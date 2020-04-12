|
|
LADDIE V. KOSMAL Age 86, of Highland, CA, entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2020. Loving father of Debra (Dan) Brown, Alan (Donna), Denise Richards and David. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley (nee: Kepner), daughters Karen and Kathleen, three brothers and two sisters. Dear brother of Dorothy McKee; loving grandfather of eight and great grandfather of six; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Laddie served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a pharmacist for 38 years. Due to recent limitations of funeral services, a small private graveside service will be held as we lay Laddie to rest. We will have a Facebook Live during the service for all who wish to view the services on April 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laddie's honor to the Association of The Miraculous Medal, or a . Condolences may be left for the family at www.bobbittchapel.com "My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior" -Mary (Luke 1:46b-47, NIV)
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 12, 2020