San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
Resources
More Obituaries for Laddie Kosmal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laddie V. Kosmal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LADDIE V. KOSMAL Age 86, of Highland, CA, entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2020. Loving father of Debra (Dan) Brown, Alan (Donna), Denise Richards and David. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley (nee: Kepner), daughters Karen and Kathleen, three brothers and two sisters. Dear brother of Dorothy McKee; loving grandfather of eight and great grandfather of six; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Laddie served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a pharmacist for 38 years. Due to recent limitations of funeral services, a small private graveside service will be held as we lay Laddie to rest. We will have a Facebook Live during the service for all who wish to view the services on April 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Laddie's honor to the Association of The Miraculous Medal, or a . Condolences may be left for the family at www.bobbittchapel.com "My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior" -Mary (Luke 1:46b-47, NIV)
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
Download Now