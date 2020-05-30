Lance Archie Smith, II March 26, 1979 May 24, 2020 Lance Smith, age 41, passed away on Sunday, May 24, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born in Redlands, California In March 1979. Lance attended school in Yucaipa, and from 6th grade on in Redlands where he had a one-year sabbatical at Davenport High School in Davenport, IA. He graduated from Redlands High School in 1997. Lance loved people, and never met a stranger. He was passionate about cooking, restoring old cars, and watching his son Max wrestle and play baseball. He was preceded in death by his father Lance Smith Sr. and is survived by his former wife - Julie Franklin Smith, and their loving son - Max Smith of Davenport Iowa. Lance is survived as well by his sister Stephanie Cortner, his stepbrothers Kevin Brown and Michael Brown, and also by his parents Charleen and Clint Brown of Redlands. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift for head and neck cancer research to the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation (www.cancer.ucla.edu or by calling 310-206-0675). Please designate your gift: "In memory of Lance Smith II".
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 30, 2020.