|
|
Laurie Fulton (Ruckel) July 27, 1964 - March 8, 2019 Laurie Fulton (Ruckel) was a vibrant and animated woman who lead her life with her heart on her sleeve. She was born in Upland, CA and resided in Ontario, CA for most of her life, moving only to Oak Hills for ten years before returning to Ontario. Laurie graduated from Chaffey High School in 1982 and worked as a Human Resources assistant. She loved to watch football and crime TV, and adored time with her friends and family as well as being outdoors. Laurie was welcomed into heaven by many relatives, but namely by her son, Ricky Ruckel. Likewise, she continues to be loved by many family and friends, including her daughter, Suzy Fuentes. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Upland, CA at noon on Saturday, June 8th.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 7, 2019