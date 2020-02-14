|
October 27, 1939 - January 30, 2020 Laverne Keith, 80, longtime resident of Ontario, CA, passed away January 30, 2020. Laverne was born October 27, 1939 in Sudan, TX to Elmer and Marie Amick. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Scott Schulze; daughter, Lori Keith; granddaughters, Amy Rissinger, Emily Sopkin and husband Max; mother, Marie Amick; and brothers, Roy Amick (wife Carole), and Steve Amick (wife Beverley). She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and father, Elmer. Please see complete obituary and family photos at DignityMemorial.com Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 12:00pm, Draper Mortuary Chapel, 811 N. Mountain Ave., Ontario, CA 91762. Lunch reception will follow memorial service at Red Hill Country Club, 8358 Red Hill Country Drive,Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. The family invites you to share your fond memories at DignityMemorial.com. Every individual written memory will be presented to the family in a keepsake book that will be cherished forever
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 14, 2020