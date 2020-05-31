JERALD LEE DEGLER
JERALD LEE DEGLER 74, went home with the Lord on May 25, 2020 with his beloved family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Marilyn Degler. His sons Kurtis and Kenneth Degler. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Socorro Macias-Degler and his children: Dawn Gormley and husband Timothy Gormley; Anjeanette Thompson and husband Brandon Thompson. Jerry had 11 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. After, 42 years of dedication working for Verizon/GTE. Jerry enjoyed life of being a car enthusiast, NASCAR, casino buffets and avid animal lover. Jerry was a simple and quiet man. He was known by his family to be a proud and honorable man. Private service will be at a later time for immediate family only.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 31, 2020.
