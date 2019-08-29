|
Mary Lee McLaughlin 5/14/1940 - 8/19/2019 Passed away in her sleep. She was bom in Fairport, Ohio and resided in California for 59 years. She is survived by her daughters Holly Thomas and Sherry Tougas and son Gary McLaughlin. Seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We will miss her. Services to be held at Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave. Redlands, CA 92373. September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 29, 2019