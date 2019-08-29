San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands
703 Brookside Avenue
Redlands, CA 92373
(909) 793-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Mary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee McLaughlin Mary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee McLaughlin Mary Obituary
Mary Lee McLaughlin 5/14/1940 - 8/19/2019 Passed away in her sleep. She was bom in Fairport, Ohio and resided in California for 59 years. She is survived by her daughters Holly Thomas and Sherry Tougas and son Gary McLaughlin. Seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. We will miss her. Services to be held at Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel, 703 Brookside Ave. Redlands, CA 92373. September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel - Redlands
Download Now