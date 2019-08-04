|
January 9, 1952 - May 24, 2019 We mourn the intense but all too brief arc of Leif's life. He lived boldly, brightly and large, like a shooting star, burning quickly across the sky and then suddenly gone. He leaves us with confidence to live more fully in the moment, unconventionally, challenging ourselves to not be afraid. Leif is survived by his wife Jennie and her children LJ, Melanie, Katie and Jade; his children Isaiah, Elishia and Kiersten; his mother Shirley; his sisters Lisa and Julie; his brother Dain; his nephews Elijah and Aksel; and many grandchildren.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 4, 2019