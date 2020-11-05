Leo passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born May 7, 1928 in Colton, CA and was the middle child of Feliciano and Maria Jesus. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elisabeth of 49 years of marriage in 2003. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Vera, Irene and Tina. He is survived by his brother Henry and his 3 daughters Elizabeth (Betty), Evelyn and Lillian. After graduation from Colton High School, Leo enlisted in the Army. He was deployed to Austria in the army of occupation where he worked as a mechanic. He met his future wife in Vienna and married in 1953. He retired from the army in 1967 as Staff Sargeant and following he worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years. Leo and his family lived in Grand Terrace and following retirement they moved to Banning, CA until his recent passing. His hobbies included family gatherings, fishing, ham operator and enjoying his dogs. He was an avid traveler which included China. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont, CA on November 6, 2020 at 10 AM followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the Mission Inn. On November 9, 2020 the inurnment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery at 11 AM.





