1927 - 2020 Leola Clarice Ott, 92, died peacefully July 16, 2020, at her residence in La Verne, California. She was born in 1927 in Dorris, California, to Royal and Alice (Davis) Ott. Leola spent her early years on her parents' ranch situated astride the Oregon-California border. Leola, the second of five children, was seven years old when her father died in a logging accident. Three years later, the family moved to Live Oak, California. Leola attended high school in Live Oak and graduated from La Verne College (now the University of La Verne) in 1950. She taught home economics at La Verne College for 16 years before taking an office job at Deloitte Haskins & Sells in Los Angeles. She worked at Deloitte for 21 years until her retirement in 1992 at age 65. Leola delighted in her late-in-life romance with Don Charles and remained devoted to him until his death in 2016. She cherished her time spent with family and friends and was particularly attentive to her nieces and nephews and the children of her close friends. Leola loved birdwatching, stargazing, and traveling. She was an active member of the La Verne Church of the Brethren. Leola was ever generous and caring and always willing to lend a helping hand. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. Leola is survived by her sister Lena Ott Coffman of La Verne and brother Dale Ott of Geneva, Switzerland; five nieces; and four nephews. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law Jeaneen Ott and Edith Ott. She was preceded in death by her brothers Daniel "Dan" Ott and Roy Ott and significant other Donald "Don" Charles. As Leola requested, her cremains will be scattered at sea. A memorial service will be prerecorded for online viewing; contact the La Verne Church of the Brethren, office@lavernecob.org, for more information. Memorial donations may be made to the National Audubon Society, www.audubon.org
; or the La Verne Church of the Brethren, 2425 E St, La Verne, CA 91750.