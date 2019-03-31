|
LEONARD ROSS Leonard Ross passed away on March 17, 2019. Leonard joined the Department of Corrections on February 4, 1984 and retired from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Chino, Ca as a Lieutenant in December 4, 2004. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam war. Visitation will be held on April 8, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm, Funeral April 9,2019 from 9am-10am, Committal 11am at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 31, 2019