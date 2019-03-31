Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Ross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard Ross Obituary
LEONARD ROSS Leonard Ross passed away on March 17, 2019. Leonard joined the Department of Corrections on February 4, 1984 and retired from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Chino, Ca as a Lieutenant in December 4, 2004. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam war. Visitation will be held on April 8, 2019 from 5pm - 9pm, Funeral April 9,2019 from 9am-10am, Committal 11am at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.