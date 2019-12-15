|
LESLIE MANN, JR. Scottsdale, AZ - Age 101, passed away peacefully in his sleep December 8, 2019. Les was born in Chicago in 1918 while his father was playing for the Chicago Cubs. He grew up in several cities, but identified Springfield, MA as "home" where his father coached for a number of years. He attended the University of Miami, graduating in the Spring of 1941. December 7, 1941 changed everything for his generation. He enlisted in the Navy, and went to the Navy Supply Corps school, then operating at Harvard University. Commissioned as Ensign in 1942, he served in the Pacific on the USS Trevor DMS 16, a destroyer mine sweeper. Promoted to Lieutenant Commander while completing his active duty in Cleveland, Ohio, he met his wife Virginia. They married in 1948 and remained together until she passed away in 2011. Les served in the Navy Reserve for more than 20 years, retiring with the rank of Commander. Graduating from Stanford Law School in 1951, his law practice thrived in Pomona, California until his retirement at the age of 82. His son, and only child, Leslie Mann III survives him and lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. Les was proud to see his son follow in his steps, serving as an officer in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Les' surviving family, including son Les, daughter-in-law Susan, grandson Jimmy and his wife Ricca, and his four-month old great grandson Daxton will miss him dearly. Private services in Scottsdale will be held in January.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 15, 2019