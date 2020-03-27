Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis R. Torres

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis R. Torres Obituary
July 10, 1944 - March 19, 2020 Lewis R. Torres, better known as "LOU", beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on March 19, 2020. Lou was born in Riverside, California then moved to Redlands where he met the love of his life MaryAnn Torres and shared 55 beautiful years together. Lou and MaryAnn had 2 children, Lisa Ann Graham (Torres), Ralph L. Torres and 4 grandchildren, Erick L. Graham, Wendie A. Graham, Brandon Torres and Karissa Torres. Lou was the most amazing, happiest, funniest and joyful man one could have ever known. He was always laughing and making others around him laugh. If you ever needed ANYTHING you could ALWAYS count on Lou for help. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Due to the Coronavirus, There will be a very small (immediate family only) funeral. A Memorial-Celebration of live service is to follow as soon as it is permitted. Information will be sent out with location, date and time.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -