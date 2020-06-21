Lillian A. Bazner (Socha) July 15, 1938 - June 7, 2020 Lillian A. Bazner (Socha) was born on July 15, 1938 in Detroit, MI and died on June 7, 2020 in Yucaipa, CA. She was married to James J. Bazner, Sr. (Jim) on September 14, 1957, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children and son-in-law: Deborah, JR, Michelle and her husband Mark. She worked at Pacific Bell until she became a mother. Lil and Jim moved around with the Air Force and settled in Highland, CA, where he retired. She loved her family and friends and was their rock. When she became friends with someone, they became life-long friends. She loved to cook and bake, where she became known as "the cake lady." She also loved to camp, fish and attend Polish festivals. She was active in TOPS. She will be missed by all that were lucky enough to have had her in their lives. Services are still to be determined due to restrictions of gatherings in place at this time.





