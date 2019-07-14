LILLIAN AIELLO February 25, 1931 July 7, 2019 On July 7, 2019, Lillian, affectionately known as "Lily", went to be with the Lord at 88 years old. Lily will forever be remembered for her kindness, great smile, loving wisdom, and delicious cooking! Lily worked for many years at a local flower shop and loved helping customers prepare for weddings, proms, and Valentine's Day. Lily is survived by her husband, Ron Aiello; four children: Ray Romo and wife Bonnie, Ken Romo and wife Donna, Mary Ann Hamerski and husband Steve, and Ronda Middleton and husband Tom; six grandchildren: Angela Diaz, Riana Marscheider, Antony Romo, David Romo, and Collin and Kate Middleton; four great grandchildren: Tyler and Alyssa Diaz and Payton and Ashlyn Marscheider; one great-great grandson, Mason Diaz; her brother, Ben Amador and sister Terri Diaz. Although she will be missed, the family rejoices that she is in Heaven dancing with the Angels. Visitation and Rosary July 17, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. in the Cypress Chapel at Montecito Memorial Park located at 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton, CA 92324. Funeral Mass July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church located at 796 W. 48th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92407. A reception luncheon will be held at Arrowhead Country Club. Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 14, 2019