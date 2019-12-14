|
December 14, 1938 - November 16, 2019 On December 14, 2019 Lillian Louise Holden passed away peacefully in her home from natural causes, she was 80-years-old. Lillian was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. As a child she moved with her family to Mira Loma, California. She graduated from Corona High School and married her sweetheart, Lawrence (Larry) Xavier Johnson. Together, they had 3 children, Larry, Anna (Katie), and Scott. Years later, they would unofficially adopt another son, Mike. Lillian always extended a helping-hand and a place to stay to anyone in need. Lillian loved to run. In her 40's she qualified and ran for the Chaffey College Panthers' Cross Country team. In 1985, Lillian graduated from Cal State San Bernardino and later obtained her teaching credential; she loved being a teacher. Lillian was an avid and talented writer and artist. She was a devout Christian and always tried to instill the love of God in her children. She loved the Spanish language, and became fluent in speaking and writing Spanish. Lillian taught many children English as a second language. In her later days, she enjoyed retirement in Upland, California. She spent many days in her garden and continued to enjoy writing fictional stories and poetry. She enjoyed taking strolls, going out to dinner, and discussing politics with her boyfriend Ron. Lillian is survived by her brother Frank, sister Jerry, children Larry, Katie, Mike, and Scott, and numerous grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by both family and friends. A memorial will be held in her honor, on Sunday, December 22 at 12:00 PM noon at the El Dorado Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, located at 1400 W. 13th St., Upland, California.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 14, 2019