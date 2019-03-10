|
LILLIAN LAVHON ISAAK
Lillian, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 while residing at Golden Oaks Retirement Community. She was born on July 4th, 1929 to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Wiest in Johnstown, Colorado and was the youngest of twelve children. She lived in Colorado until the age of eight when the family moved to Reedley, California. They attended the Dinuba Mennonite Brethren Church where she met and married her husband George Peter Isaak on October 10th,1947. After George began his teaching career in California, Lillian, George and their children moved to Germany in 1955 where he had the opportunity to teach at several military bases. After seven years, the family returned to California and moved to the city of Redlands where they lived in their family home for 57 years. George continued his teaching career until he retired from the Redlands Unified School District in 1987. Lillian enjoyed her time as a homemaker in addition to working for Sligers Music store, SCE and Mission Aviation Fellowship. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as with friends from their church, Immanuel Baptist in Highland. Lillian is survived by her husband of 71 years, George Peter Isaak, daughter Kathleen Ann Renner, and sons Donald George Isaak and Mark David Isaak. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by daughter Dolores Jane Davis.
Services will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church, 28355 Baseline St., Highland CA on Thursday March 14th at 10:30 am. (Please allow extra travel time due to the Bicycle Classic) For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 10, 2019