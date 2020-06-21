Linda Burton

May 16, 1947 - June 8, 2020 On Monday, June 8, 2020, Linda Sue Hall Burton went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 73. Linda was born in Visalia, California on May 16, 1947. Linda's love for God, family, cooking, hospitality, and entertaining will be fondly remembered by family, friends, and the many churches she served in as her husband was stationed at Air Force bases in California, Hawaii, Nebraska, and Alaska. Linda generously gave of her time to celebrate those in her family and church community and she will be dearly missed. Her love was a love without end. She was preceded in death by her husband William "Gene" Burton and her parents, William Hall and Naomi Shepherd Herron. Linda is survived by sons William Eric and Michael Lee, brother William "Butch" Hall, grandchildren Ethan, Luke, Esther, Sophia, and Chase, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 26, 2020 at Murrieta Valley Church at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murrieta Valley Church or the donor's favorite charity. To donate to her church, the address is 26868 Adams Ave. Murrieta, CA 92562. You can also give online at www.gomvc.com or https://gomvc.churchcenter.com/giving. Selecting "designated" in the drop-down menu will let the church know it is for Linda's Memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.