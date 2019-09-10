|
|
LINDA SUZANNE HAVEN Age 74 of Middleton, NS, Canada, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in San Bernardino, California, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Neil and Bertha May (Fletcher) Bollong, Jr. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Middleton Funeral Home, 398 Main St, Middleton, NS toll free 1-855-825-3448 with Rev. Bill McLeod officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow the service. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to Mid-Valley Palliative Care, Nictaux Baptist Church or Oaklawn Farm Zoo. Online guestbook may be signed and a full obituary viewed by visiting: www.middletonfuneralhome.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 10, 2019