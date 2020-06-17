8/24/1938 - 3/14/2020 With great sadness we announce the death of Linda Reisner Bracey. She passed away peacefully from a brain aneurysm at San Antonio Regional Hospital with her family by her side. We will dearly miss her smile and love. Linda Mae Reisner was born on August 31, 1938 in Hagerstown, Maryland to Mildred Jones Reisner and Lewis Ettinger Reisner. They moved to Nashville, Tennessee where Linda grew up. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in Vanderbilt University Hospital's program to become an X-ray technologist. While in training she met Milton Reives Bracey, Jr. and they were married on August 24, 1957. Soon after marriage, Milton and Linda moved to California where she worked at Centinella Hospital in Inglewood. She and Milt started M. R. Bracey Construction Company in 1960 and worked together for 41 years to build a successful business. Linda was a lifelong community volunteer. Her passion for helping people led her to hold various positions within a number of organizations including Girl Scouts of America, Beta Sigma Phi philanthropic sorority (Chapter President), Mt. Baldy United Way (Secretary and Allocation Chairman), Assistance League of Inland Empire (Dental Center Chairman, Mistletoe Ball Chairman, Vice President, President, Co-chair of the first Christmas Tree Brunch, and Las Tias Auxiliary President). Through her church, Linda found a love for the St. Mark's Homeless Shelter, which she helped grow into a community-based agency called the Foothill Family Shelter. She continued for to serve for many years on the Board of Directors for the shelter as well as for the Episcopal Housing Management Corporation. Linda's father designed and built airplanes. One of her self-proclaimed greatest accomplishments was taking the last flight in one of his Challenger planes. Upon completing that flight, Linda donated the plane to the Smithsonian Institution. The plane now hangs in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington DC. Linda also enjoyed her membership in the Friday Club where she served many roles including President. She was a lifelong learner. Special Honors awarded to Linda were The Green Angel Award from the Girl Scouts of America, the Drum Beater Award from the Salvation Army for leadership in the community, Volunteer of the Year of Inland Empire, Women Helping Women Award from Soroptimist International, and was selected to attend the First Women's Leadership Conference in Washington DC. Linda in all ways exemplified grace and was a true Southern lady. She was kind, poised, hardworking and loved many people. She was also VERY adventurous! She traveled to every continent including Antarctica. Linda spent months traveling with the National Oceanic Society counting pink river dolphins on the Amazon and spinner dolphins in Belize and at Midway Island. Bungee jumping in New Zealand and sky diving with her granddaughter are just two examples from her long list of daring feats. With all of Linda's adventures and volunteering, she was most importantly a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always made time for everyone and was a fantastic example of how to care for her family. She had a gift for making those around her feel loved and important. Linda was everyone's "Nana". She is loved by many and will be missed by all. Linda is survived by her husband Milton R. Bracey, Jr. (married 62 years), her daughter Beth Partridge (Mat), her granddaughters Jill Vanderzee (Tyler) and Jennie Bishop (Grant) and her great-granddaughter with whom she shared a middle name, Brooklynn Mae Vanderzee. She was preceded in death by her son Milton R. Bracey III. Due to COVID-19 there will be a family service only.





