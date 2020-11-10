LINDA THEO "MARGO" TANNENBAUM Passed away on October 31, 2020 in San Bernardino, California. Linda was born to Ivan and Grayce Tannenbaum on October 21, 1944 in York, Pennsylvania. Linda worked for her father's jewelry store (Vans Jewelers) for many years, loved spending time with friends and family as well as her cats and dogs, which she adored. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Grace and brother Richard. She will be reunited with her family at Home of Eternity Cemetery in San Bernardino.





