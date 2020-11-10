1/2
Linda "Margo" Tannenbaum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDA THEO "MARGO" TANNENBAUM Passed away on October 31, 2020 in San Bernardino, California. Linda was born to Ivan and Grayce Tannenbaum on October 21, 1944 in York, Pennsylvania. Linda worked for her father's jewelry store (Vans Jewelers) for many years, loved spending time with friends and family as well as her cats and dogs, which she adored. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Grace and brother Richard. She will be reunited with her family at Home of Eternity Cemetery in San Bernardino.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved