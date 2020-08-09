Michael Linden Doran Michael, 73, passed away July 22, 2020 at Redlands Comm. Hospital surrounded by his family. The oldest of 6 children, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, born to Lawrence and Marion on April 15, 1947 in Michigan. Michael had such an Amazing passion for music! He used his musical gift to write songs, sing and play his guitar. He had the biggest heart and loved to be surrounded by his family, whom he truly loved. "And though the song has ended, the melody still remains." Michael is survived by his sisters, Therese and Sally (Mike), his brother Kevin (Teresa), 10 nieces, nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Lawrence, his brother, Tim and his sister, Mary. Michael will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and all who knew him. He will Forever Be In Our Hearts! "Goodbyes are not Forever. Goodbyes are not the End. They simply mean I'll miss you. Until we meet again." Michael's request for Cremation has been honored, but Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





