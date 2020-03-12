|
June 7, 1966 - March 4, 2020 Lisa Christine Garcia-Stout, born June 7, 1966, passed away on March 4, 2020 after a 5-year battle with cancer. When our Lisa passed, she was surrounded in love by some of her closest family members. Lisa attended St. Anthony Elementary and Aquinas High School. She worked for the United States Postal Service for 33 years. Lisa was predeceased by her father, Albert Garcia. She is survived by her mother, Dolores; her adoring husband of 28 years, Bruce; her three daughters, Marissa, Nelly, and Jessica; and her son Robert. A memorial service will be held at Centerpoint Church, 170 W. F St., Colton, CA 92324 on Thursday, March 19th at 12:00pm. A gathering will be held at Hutton Community Center, 660 Colton Ave., Colton, CA 92324 directly after the service.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 12, 2020