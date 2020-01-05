Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Myford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Myford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Myford Obituary
November 21,1967 - December 7, 2019 Lisa passed away from this life on the evening of December 7th. She fought a long and hard battle from cancer for eight years. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and friends during the last days of her life. She was our hero and her strength was inspirational. She was very successful in the legal profession as a paralegal. She is survived by her father, Makoto Shirasawa, and her stepfather, Dorrance Barton and her loving siblings. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Myford. A memorial service will be held on January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Location: Ontario First Church of the Nazarene, 1311 W. 5th St., Ontario, CA 91762. *She LOVED her rock'n'roll! In honor of her, wear your favorite band t-shirt! She would love it.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -