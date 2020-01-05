|
|
November 21,1967 - December 7, 2019 Lisa passed away from this life on the evening of December 7th. She fought a long and hard battle from cancer for eight years. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and friends during the last days of her life. She was our hero and her strength was inspirational. She was very successful in the legal profession as a paralegal. She is survived by her father, Makoto Shirasawa, and her stepfather, Dorrance Barton and her loving siblings. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Myford. A memorial service will be held on January 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Location: Ontario First Church of the Nazarene, 1311 W. 5th St., Ontario, CA 91762. *She LOVED her rock'n'roll! In honor of her, wear your favorite band t-shirt! She would love it.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 5, 2020