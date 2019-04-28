Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Pandolph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Pandolph

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa Pandolph Obituary
March 6, 1962 - April 13, 2019 Lisa was born on March 6, 1962 in Pomona, CA. She passed away at home in Victorville, CA on April 13, 2019 at the age of 57. She is survived by her parents Bruce and Dorothy Lacey, her brother Steve Lacey, daughters Danielle Hogue and Ashlea Zust, 5 grandchildren and her neice and nephew. Lisa was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She devoted her life to helping care for her grandchildren. Through her many health struggles she remained strong and was always there to help anyone in need. Her love for those she cared for was unmatched and she will be greatly missed by many. A memorial will be held on May 18th in Ontario. Please contact the family for more details.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.