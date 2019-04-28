|
|
March 6, 1962 - April 13, 2019 Lisa was born on March 6, 1962 in Pomona, CA. She passed away at home in Victorville, CA on April 13, 2019 at the age of 57. She is survived by her parents Bruce and Dorothy Lacey, her brother Steve Lacey, daughters Danielle Hogue and Ashlea Zust, 5 grandchildren and her neice and nephew. Lisa was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She devoted her life to helping care for her grandchildren. Through her many health struggles she remained strong and was always there to help anyone in need. Her love for those she cared for was unmatched and she will be greatly missed by many. A memorial will be held on May 18th in Ontario. Please contact the family for more details.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 28, 2019