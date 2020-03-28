|
|
Lorrie Poyzer AKA Loretta C. Poyzer Died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Redlands, CA. A native of Redlands, born December 16, 1946. Lorrie attended McKinley and Kingsbury Elementary Schools, Cope Junior High School, and graduated from Redlands High School in 1964. Lorrie then earned her AA degree from San Bemardino Valley College where she was named Woman of Distinction, Business Department, SBVC, and received a Bank of America Business Award and was on the honor roll. Lorrie worked as office manager for the Redlands Teachers Association and as the Assistant Manager's secretary at the Redlands branch of Bank of America. She began working in the City Clerk's office for the City of Redlands in 1976; was appointed Deputy City Clerk in 1977 and appointed City Clerk in 1983. She then served seven elected terms as City Clerk and retired in 2009. Lorrie was a member of the Soroptimist Intemational of Redlands for many years having served as president, treasurer, secretary, director and parliamentarian for her club. She was the recording secretary and an elected director for the Glen Martin Mutual Water Company, Angelus Oaks, Califomia. While serving the City of Redlands, she was a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the City Clerk's Association of Califomia and was a proud member of the Redlands 4th of July Committee. She was also instrumental in initiating the celebration of Veterans Day in Redlands and the raising of the POW/MIA flag on the Liberty Pole in the 1990s. Lorrie was also a member of the Kimberly-Shirk Association, Friends of Prospect Park, the Redlands Historical Society and the Inland Orange Conservancy. Lorrie was preceded in death by her parents, Marion H. and Gladys Devahl Poyzer. She is survived by her brothers Neil Poyzer of Beaumont, Roger Poyzer and wife Diane of Gardnerville, Nevada and Lee Poyzer of Redlands, nephew Zak Meekins, wife Wendy and son Liam of Aromas, CA. There will be no services. Donations in her memory may be made to the Redlands Animal Shelter, 504 North Kansas Street, Redlands, CA 92373.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 28, 2020